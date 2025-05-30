Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan arrives in Kyiv

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

During a press conference with Foreign Minister head Sybiha, he said that today he would meet with the head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Fidan confirmed that Turkey fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to him, the Turkish side is also ready to host the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

