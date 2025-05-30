Ukraine has shown flexibility in negotiation process, but Russia is not doing so - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the unwillingness of the Russian side to show flexibility in the negotiation process to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine could put it at a "disadvantage" in the eyes of the international community, particularly the United States.

According to Censor.NET, Hurriet writes about this .

"At this point , Ukraine and the European side have shown flexibility in adapting to America's position and immediately accepted it. Now that Russia cannot demonstrate the same, it may actually find itself at a disadvantage in the eyes of America and the international community, which wants a ceasefire," Fidan said.

He noted that Turkey has conveyed its vision of the parameters of a ceasefire to the Russian authorities - including Russian President Putin. Ankara also expressed its readiness to mediate a peaceful settlement.

"Now the parties need to tell each other about their negotiating positions and present a negotiating document," the Turkish minister added.

Fidan's visits to Russia and Ukraine

Recently, Fidan paid a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky. He also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to Turkish sources, during their visit to Moscow, Fidan and Putin discussed "initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia and developments after the Istanbul talks." The Russian side emphasized that the main topic of the talks would be bilateral relations, but that the Ukrainian issue would also be raised.

On May 30, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine ready to meet with Russians in Istanbul next week - OP