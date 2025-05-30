Ukraine ready to meet with Russians in Istanbul next week - OP
The head of the OP Andrii Yermak said that Ukraine is ready to take part in the next meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul next week.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to France 24.
"Ukraine is ready to take part in the next meeting, but we want to have a constructive discussion. This means that it is important to get the Russian project that they promised to provide," he said.
The day before, Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that advisers from the United States, Germany, Britain, and France would be in Istanbul next week.
