Russia perceives talk of pauses in pressure as political gain - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for no pause in the pressure on Russia.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the vast majority of UAVs and ballistic missiles are aimed at civilian infrastructure and have no military meaning.

"Russia's strategy is simply to destroy lives. Russia will not abandon this strategy without sufficient pressure on it. Even talk of pauses in pressure or easing of sanctions is perceived in Moscow as a political gain and encourages them to continue strikes and ignore diplomacy," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, everyone in the world - the United States, Europe, and everyone who wants peace - should be decisive and strong.

"Not to bargain with the aggressor, but to force him to stop the killings and restore security," he concluded.

Watch: Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to simply deceive countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO