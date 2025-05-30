Fidan: War in Ukraine is approaching "crossroad". Either peace by end of 2025 or conflict will continue

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the war in Ukraine is approaching a "crossroad" - either peace will be reached by the end of 2025 or the conflict will continue.

Fidan noted that after the talks on 16 May, the parties have two options: either continuation of the war or permanent peace. He stressed that Turkey believes that the only right decision is to immediately achieve a just peace, and the Turkish president has been making significant efforts to achieve this since the beginning of the war.

"And as a result of these efforts, he has both instructed us and is in constant communication with international partners. And we can say that we can achieve certain results from time to time. And the talks on 16 May gave a new impetus to the peace process towards a truce and an end to the war. Expectations have risen. We see the Istanbul talks as a new beginning," Fidan said.

The minister expressed hope that the momentum gained during the Istanbul talks would continue, and that the involvement of various partners would strengthen the foundation of the peace talks.

