Document handed to Russia by Ukraine proposes ceasefire on land, at sea, and in air – NYT

The document handed over to Russia by Ukraine’s Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations, Rustem Umerov, includes a proposal for a ceasefire not only on land, but also at sea and in the air.

This was reported by The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the document also provides for international monitoring.

Other Ukrainian officials, the newspaper notes, believe that Russia may attempt to set a trap by including unacceptable terms for Kyiv in its own "memorandum."

This may include, in particular, a possible demand to withdraw Ukrainian forces from territories currently under their control.

There are concerns in Ukraine that Russia will try to blame Kyiv for derailing the negotiations if it refuses to accept such unfavorable terms.

