Erdogan called on Zelenskyy and Putin to hold direct talks in Istanbul without delay

Turkey supports a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

As noted, Erdogan's statement was quoted by the press service of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Turkey.

Erdogan said that holding meetings at the level of heads of state after the meetings between the delegations would be beneficial to the peace process and that, in his opinion, this should be done without undue delay.

He also noted that Turkey will continue to work to ensure a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discuss Russia talks in Istanbul

Ankara is also in favor of continuing the negotiations started in Istanbul between the delegations of the two countries, and it is also satisfied that the exchange of prisoners agreed upon at the talks in Istanbul was carried out in a short time.

"Our president said that discussing a possible ceasefire at the second round of talks scheduled for Istanbul would pave the way for peace, and that the participation of both countries in the meeting with strong delegations is important to continue the momentum on the road to peace," the press service said in a statement.

Read more: Trump on strikes against Ukraine: I’m very disappointed in Putin