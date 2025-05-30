Trump on strikes against Ukraine: I’m very disappointed in Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is once again "very disappointed" in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia’s missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters at the White House, according to Censor.NET.

"I know [Putin] very well. I went through a lot with him... [But] I have gotten to see things that I was very surprised at: rockets being shot into cities like Kyiv during a negotiation that I felt was very close to ending. We were gonna solve a problem, and then, all of a sudden, rockets got shot into a couple of cities," the U.S. President said.

Trump stressed that he is "very disappointed" with the course of events and with Putin himself, and reiterated that he wants the war to end.

At the same time, he said that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are "very stubborn."

Trump also claimed that "there were no wars" when he left office in 2021.

"When I left, there were no wars, no problems. We had crushed ISIS and rebuilt the U.S. military," the Republican said.

