Ukraine joins NATO’s aviation system: Ukrainian aircraft will be coordinated with allies

Ukraine has joined the NATO aviation system through a digital interface, which will allow the Armed Forces aircraft to coordinate their actions with the allies.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

Ukraine has signed a license agreement for the use of NATO software - the CRC System Interface (CSI). This interface works through the Link-16 protocol, which is known as NATO's "military Wi-Fi".

CSI allows for the exchange of information between aircraft such as the F-16 and Mirage 2000, as well as air and missile defense systems (Patriot) and other defense elements.

The agreement was made possible through the cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Air Force and international partners. According to Chernohorenko, this opens the way to full interoperability with NATO partners.

"We are not just dreaming about joint operations with allies, but making it a reality," she wrote.