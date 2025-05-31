Russian drone drops explosives in Kherson: woman injured

On the morning of May 31, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

A 74-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She received a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to her forearm.

Doctors provided her with medical care and prescribed outpatient treatment.

