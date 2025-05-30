In morning, enemy shelled Kherson, man and woman were killed

Around 9 a.m. on May 30, Russian invaders fired artillery at Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region.

The explosions of shells in the regional center killed a man and a woman who were on the street at the time of the attack.

At 09:30 a.m., the occupiers sent a UAV to a street in Novoraysk. Three people who were also on the street sustained injuries of varying degrees. The victims were hospitalized.

