Russians drop explosive from drone in Kherson, injuring woman
On the evening of Thursday, May 29, Russian forces attacked Kherson with a drone. A woman was injured in the strike.
This was reported by the Kherson regional military administration via Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"At around 7:30 p.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the Dniprovskyi district. A 66-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs, arms, and torso," the statement said.
The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password