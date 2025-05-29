Russians drop explosive from drone in Kherson, injuring woman

On the evening of Thursday, May 29, Russian forces attacked Kherson with a drone. A woman was injured in the strike.

This was reported by the Kherson regional military administration via Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"At around 7:30 p.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the Dniprovskyi district. A 66-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs, arms, and torso," the statement said.

The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition.

