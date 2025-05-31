Germany is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles due to position of Finance Minister Klingbeil, - Guardian

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, a representative of the Social Democratic Party, has probably blocked the decision to transfer German Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, despite Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statements about his readiness to help Ukraine, the Berlin government has now returned to a position of strategic uncertainty. Instead of supplying Taurus, the German authorities have focused on offering a partnership for joint missile production.

The Guardian also reports that Merz is aware of the difficulties associated with the Taurus transfer: in particular, the need to train the Ukrainian military to use these missiles for six months, which carries risks for Germany.

