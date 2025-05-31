I don’t feel sorry for Biden because of his cancer, because he’s evil man - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that one should not "feel so sorry" for former President Joe Biden, who has cancer.

According to Censor.NET, Forbes reports.

In particular, he said that Biden showed himself "not as a smart person, but as a somewhat evil person."

"If you feel sorry for him, don't feel sorry for him because he is evil. What he did to his political opponent and all the people he hurt - he, Biden, hurt a lot of people, so I really don't feel sorry for him," Trump said.

Earlier, the media reported that former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer with bone metastases.

