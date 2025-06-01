Kyslytsia on US position in UN Security Council: Ceasefire must be unconditional and immediate

US statements at the UN show a clear position of the United States - a ceasefire in Ukraine should be immediate and unconditional.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia, commenting on the change in the rhetoric of US diplomats regarding Russia at the last two meetings of the UN Security Council.

"Two consecutive statements by the United States in the Security Council show that their position is as clear as possible: the ceasefire must be unconditional and immediate," Kyslytsya said.

He noted that Ukraine has long declared its readiness to do so, but the Russian Federation in Istanbul categorically rejected the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire.

"It is also important that Washington, through its representatives in New York, has stated: Ukraine is not an obstacle to the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire," Kyslytsia said.

According to him, both Thursday's and Friday's speeches by U.S. diplomats are "important, in particular, in the context of the expected meeting in Istanbul on June 2."

He emphasized that any statement made at the UN Security Council reflects the official position of the state and is not a private opinion of a diplomat.

