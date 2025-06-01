Russia lost about 4,000 tanks during its "three-day special operation" against Ukraine - Sikorski
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski thanked Ukraine for destroying 4,000 tanks since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Sikorski wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Russia lost about 4000 tanks during its three-day special operation against Ukraine. This is about 20 years of current production. Good job and thank you, Ukraine," he wrote.
