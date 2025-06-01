Situation in Sumy region is not easy. Enemy is pressing and expanding territory of operation of small assault groups - SBS

Currently, the situation on the border of the Sumy region is difficult, the occupiers continue to exert pressure, in particular in the direction of Yunakivska and Khotynska communities.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the situation in the Sumy region, especially within the settlements of the Yunakivka and Khotyn districts, is not easy, because the enemy continues to put pressure," he said.

According to the speaker, the occupiers continue their actions, using infantry groups - small assault groups to accumulate and conduct actual combat operations, attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of Ukraine.

"This has been going on for some time. It is most active in the direction of Basivka and Zhuravka. But over the last period the enemy has been expanding the area of small assault groups' operations, in particular in the direction of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka," noted Demchenko.

He emphasized that while the enemy does not use armored vehicles in this area, such groups periodically use ATVs or motorcycles to enter our territory at high speed, wait for such reinforcements and, having already accumulated, attack the position of Ukrainian defenders.

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russians had occupied Volodymyrivka in the Sumy region.