ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12459 visitors online
News Evacuation in Dnipropetrovsk region
937 7

Forced evacuation has been introduced from villages of three communities in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

evacuation is being introduced in the Synelnykove region

Due to the security situation, a second wave of forced evacuation is being introduced from the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, evacuation is being introduced from five frontline settlements of the Mezhova district, seven of the Velykomykhailivka district, and two of the Malomykhailivka district. A corresponding order has already been signed.

"Children must leave with their parents or legal representatives. There is no place for children under the KABs and drones. Social services visit every house where such families live," the statement said.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 settlements in Sumy district has been announced - RMA

He also said that places for evacuees have been prepared in calmer areas of the region.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the forced evacuation will last for two months.

Author: 

evacuation (559) Dnipropetrovska region (1440) Synelnykivskyy district (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 