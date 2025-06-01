Forced evacuation has been introduced from villages of three communities in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Due to the security situation, a second wave of forced evacuation is being introduced from the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, evacuation is being introduced from five frontline settlements of the Mezhova district, seven of the Velykomykhailivka district, and two of the Malomykhailivka district. A corresponding order has already been signed.



"Children must leave with their parents or legal representatives. There is no place for children under the KABs and drones. Social services visit every house where such families live," the statement said.

He also said that places for evacuees have been prepared in calmer areas of the region.



According to the head of the regional military administration, the forced evacuation will last for two months.