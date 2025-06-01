Drones attacked military unit in Irkutsk region of Russia - local authorities
Drones attacked a military unit in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation.
This was announced by the governor of the Russian region, Igor Kobzev, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.
According to him, operational services are working at the site.
He also assured that the source from which the drones were launched has allegedly been blocked. According to him, it is allegedly a truck from which the drones were launched.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password