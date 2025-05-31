ENG
Drones may have struck location of Russian troops in Rylsk, Kursk - media. VIDEO

On the night of 31 May 2025, Rylsk and Lgov , Kursk region, were attacked by UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

As noted, Kremlin media reported that a hotel, an apartment in a residential building and a car caught fire in Rylsk. There is also information that the place where the Russian military was stationed in Rylsk was "hit".

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

According to local authorities, 10 people were allegedly injured in the night attack. There is damage.

