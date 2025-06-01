No enemy attempts to enter Chernihiv region - State Border Guard Service

Russian troops are not attempting to bring in infantry groups on the border of the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko.

"If we talk directly about the border line, the enemy does not carry out any actions in this direction... with infantry groups. Of course, on the other side of the border we can see the positions that the enemy has previously set up and is currently holding, where the personnel are also located. ...But there is no such activity as we see now within the Sumy or Kharkiv region, in the direction of the Chernihiv region," said the spokesman.

He noted that the task of the border guards in this area is to expose the enemy's means of destruction in the border area.

According to him, the Russian army is shelling the border section within the Chernihiv region with artillery, attacking with drones, and using aviation, dropping KABs on our territory.

