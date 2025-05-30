Organizer who smuggled draft-dodgers across border for $6,000 exposed in Volyn – SBGS. PHOTOS

In Volyn region, officers from the Department of Internal and Own Security under the 6th Border Detachment exposed the organizer of a channel used to illegally smuggle people across Ukraine’s state border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, he was a 36-year-old resident of the Kamen-Kashyrskyi district, who promised to help conscripts leave the country in exchange for 6 thousand US dollars.

The man also tried to involve a SBGS serviceman by offering him a USD 3,000 bribe for facilitating the illegal border crossing of another person. Law enforcement officers detained the organiser of the scheme while he was trying to escape, as well as his "client", a 27-year-old resident of Volyn.

Watch more: Defence forces tracked down and attacked enemy tank, cannon and enemy shelters. VIDEO







A search of the organizer’s residence led to the seizure of cash, a mobile phone, and a vehicle used in the criminal operation.

Two individuals have been formally notified of suspicion under Article 332 Part 3 (organization of illegal border crossings) and Article 369 Part 3 (offering unlawful benefits to an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court ordered both suspects to be held in custody for 60 days, with the option of posting bail.

See more: Woman exposed in Kharkiv region for arranging fake marriages to help men evade mobilization – SBGS. PHOTOS