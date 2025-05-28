Woman exposed in Kharkiv region for arranging fake marriages to help men evade mobilization – SBGS. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old resident of Chernihiv region who was organizing sham marriages to help draft-age men leave the country and avoid mobilization.

According to the report, the woman found "clients" through social media and offered to arrange sham marriages for $6,000.

She exploited the vulnerable condition of an acquaintance with a disability, presenting her as the bride in these fake marriages. Clients paid half the sum after registering the marriage at the civil registry office, and the remaining amount after crossing Ukraine’s state border.

After one of these marriages, law enforcement officers searched the woman's car, seizing her mobile phone, $3,000 and a marriage certificate.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border). Law enforcement officers are currently identifying all persons involved in the crime and the organiser's "clients".

