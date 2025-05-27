Draft dodger detained in Lviv region for forging father’s death certificate to cross border – SBGS. PHOTO

At the Ukrainian-Polish border, border guards uncovered a 23-year-old resident of Kyiv who attempted to cross the border using a forged document.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the man had submitted a fake report claiming his father had gone missing in action in the Zaporizhzhia sector in the summer of 2024. However, a more thorough check confirmed that the document was forged.

The man admitted that his father is alive and currently residing in Austria. It was the father who purchased the fake document and mailed it to him a few days prior to the attempted border crossing.

The offender was handed over to the National Police for further investigation. A report has been filed under Article 358, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms, as well as the sale or use of forged documents.

