News Photo Smugglers of draft evaders exposed
Organizer who was smuggling men across border for $5,000 was detained in Volyn – SBGS. PHOTOS

Operatives of the Volyn Border Detachment uncovered an attempt to organize the illegal crossing of the state border by military-age men.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

A scheme for smuggling men abroad was uncovered in Volyn

Recently in the Kovel district, law enforcement officers detained a 33-year-old resident of Kamin-Kashyrskyi district who was transporting two "clients" to the Rivne region. There, they planned to illegally cross the border outside official checkpoints.

The organizer of the scheme was to receive a payment of $5,000 from each man for his services.

The operation was carried out jointly with officers of the Migration Police Department of the National Police in Volyn region, investigators from the Kovel District Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Kovel District Prosecutor’s Office, and with the support of the Criminal Analysis Unit of the Volyn Border Detachment.

As part of the criminal proceedings, authorized searches were conducted. The organizer of the scheme was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial restraint measure will be determined by the court in the near future.

State Border Patrol (1129) Evaders (271)
