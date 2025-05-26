"Special package" for $13,500: smuggler of draft dodgers detained in Lviv region - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Truskavets, law enforcement officers detained a 38-year-old man who organised a channel for smuggling citizens out of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As reported, the perpetrator sought out clients through personal connections, offering a full "service" — from transportation across Ukrainian territory to escort across the border.

The cost of the "service" was $13,500. The illegal transfer was carried out outside official border checkpoints in the border areas of Lviv and Zakarpattia regions.

The organizer was detained while receiving the second part of the payment — $800 — on the outskirts of Stryi. A pretrial restraint was imposed: detention with the option of bail.

See more: Woman detained in Odesa region for attempting to smuggle man across border for $3,000, - SBGS. PHOTOS





The smuggling channel was dismantled by officers of the operational and investigative unit of the 7th Border Detachment of the Carpathian Region, in cooperation with investigators from Police Department No. 2 of the Drohobych district, the migration police of Lviv region, and under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement is working to identify other individuals involved in the illegal scheme.

See more: Customs officer detained in Zakarpattia for attempting to smuggle draft dodgers abroad for $32,000 – SBI. PHOTOS