Woman detained in Odesa region for attempting to smuggle man across border for $3,000, - SBGS. PHOTOS

In Odesa region, officers of the Internal Security Service of Ukraine and the Podilskyi Border Guard Detachment, together with operatives, detained a 47-year-old resident of Odesa.

As noted, the woman tried to illegally smuggle a resident of Zaporizhzhia to Moldova, having agreed with a border guard for a bribe of $3,000.

The border guard immediately informed his superiors about the offer of illegal benefit. The detention took place in one of the villages of Rozdilnyansky district when the woman handed over a $1,500 deposit.

During the searches, the operatives seized the vehicle, mobile phones and cash. The woman was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 332 and Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the client was drawn up a report on administrative offence under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. The case was referred to court.

