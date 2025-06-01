Ukraine to propose 30-day ceasefire with further discussion of territories at Istanbul talks - Reuters

During the talks scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, Ukraine will present to the Russian side its plan for achieving a lasting peaceful settlement, which includes, in particular, discussing the territories along the current front line.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Reuters, which has seen a copy of the roadmap.

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation will first propose a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days. After that, there should be an exchange of prisoners in the "all for all" format, as well as the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia and the occupied territories.

The next step should be a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Also, according to the plan, Moscow and Kyiv, with the participation of the United States and Europe, will work to agree on the conditions under which they can agree to end the war completely.

As Reuters notes, the framework of a potential agreement proposed by Ukraine generally repeats the conditions previously announced: no restrictions on Ukraine's military potential, refusal to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the occupied Ukrainian territory, and payment of reparations to Ukraine.

The document also states that the current location of the front line will be the starting point for further negotiations on the territory.

These conditions are significantly different from the demands that Russia has publicly made over the past few weeks, the newspaper adds.