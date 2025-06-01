In Sweden, cargo ship carrying oil bound for Russia runs aground

The Panamanian-flagged cargo ship Meshka, en route to the Russian city of Vysotsk, ran aground in the Eresund Strait off the coast of Sweden.

The Meshka vessel ran aground near the Swedish port city of Landskrona on Saturday after receiving a warning that it was off course and approaching the shore.

"We are conducting a preliminary investigation into negligence in maritime transportation. One person is suspected," said Pernilla Johansson, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard, the ship was carrying about 938 thousand liters of oil.

Late on Saturday night, coastguard divers reported that no holes were found in the ship's hull.

The Meshka was en route to the Russian city of Vysotsk, which is located near the Finnish border.

After the Meshka ran aground, no oil leakage has been detected so far. The country's coast guard continues to monitor the situation.