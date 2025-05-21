Tusk: Russian ’shadow fleet’ vessel made ’suspicious maneuvers’ near cable between Poland and Sweden

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a vessel from the Russian "shadow fleet" had made "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the Polish government, a Russian vessel from the sanctioned "shadow fleet" made "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.

"After the successful intervention of our military, the ship sailed to one of the Russian ports," Tusk added.

