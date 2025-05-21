ENG
Tusk: Russian ’shadow fleet’ vessel made ’suspicious maneuvers’ near cable between Poland and Sweden

Russian shadow fleet ship maneuvers near cable between Poland and Sweden

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a vessel from the Russian "shadow fleet" had made "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the Polish government, a Russian vessel from the sanctioned "shadow fleet" made "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.

"After the successful intervention of our military, the ship sailed to one of the Russian ports," Tusk added.

