Tusk: Russian ’shadow fleet’ vessel made ’suspicious maneuvers’ near cable between Poland and Sweden
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a vessel from the Russian "shadow fleet" had made "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.
He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
According to the head of the Polish government, a Russian vessel from the sanctioned "shadow fleet" made "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.
"After the successful intervention of our military, the ship sailed to one of the Russian ports," Tusk added.
