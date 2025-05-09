Starmer: Britain announces largest package of sanctions ever imposed

On 9 May, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the introduction of the largest package of sanctions against Russia.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He stressed that the level of threat posed by Russia to the national security of the United Kingdom should not be underestimated.

"To ramp up the pressure on Putin, I’m announcing the largest package of sanctions yet," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier it was reported that the UK has prepared sanctions against 100 tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet".

Read more: We need to talk about 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys