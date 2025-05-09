We need to talk about 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has called for a discussion on the 18th package to include energy companies.

According to Censor.NET, LRT writes about this.

"Already now, realizing that May is dedicated to the 17th package, we must talk about the 18th package, and finally include large energy companies," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

He added that in this context, the issue of liquefied natural gas imports from the United States, as well as the issue of banning gas imports from Russia, should not be overlooked.

Budris also reiterated the need to resolve the issue of freezing frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine and called for additional restrictions on products from Russia and Belarus.

"This is not an alternative to sanctions, but a complementary measure - it should be combined with tariffs on products from Russia and Belarus. We have said before that certain goods should be subject to tariffs to increase pressure," the minister said.

"I therefore welcome the plan presented by the European Commission, which provides for a ban on Russian gas and oil imports to the EU by 2027. I see all this as part of our efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen the transatlantic partnership," he added.

To recap, the European Union is actively working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which may be adopted as early as May 20.