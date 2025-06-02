ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13488 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
5 229 24

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 989,700 people (+1230 per day), 10,874 tanks, 28,575 artillery systems, 22,663 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

destruction, elimination

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 989,700 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 2.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 989700 (+1140) people,
  • tanks - 10874 (+2) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22663 (+7) units,
  • artillery systems - 28575 (+48) units,
  • MLRS - 1401 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 1175 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
  • operational and tactical UAVs - 38622 (+256),
  • cruise missiles - 3271 (+3),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 50462 (+137) units,
  • special equipment - 3905 (+2).

Watch more: Border guards destroyed 2 pilot shelters, 4 dugouts, 2 artillery positions, 6 shelters and firing position of Russians. VIDEO

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (9277) Armed Forces HQ (4138) liquidation (2466) elimination (5219)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 