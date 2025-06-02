Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 989,700 people (+1230 per day), 10,874 tanks, 28,575 artillery systems, 22,663 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 989,700 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 2.06.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 989700 (+1140) people,
- tanks - 10874 (+2) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 22663 (+7) units,
- artillery systems - 28575 (+48) units,
- MLRS - 1401 (+0) units,
- air defence systems - 1175 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
- operational and tactical UAVs - 38622 (+256),
- cruise missiles - 3271 (+3),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- vehicles and tank trucks - 50462 (+137) units,
- special equipment - 3905 (+2).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password