Border guards destroyed 2 pilot shelters, 4 dugouts, 2 artillery positions, 6 shelters and firing position of Russians. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Prime" unmanned aerial systems unit are destroying the enemy in the Kursk direction. The soldiers destroyed the enemy's launch position, 2 pilot shelters, 4 dugouts, 2 artillery positions, 6 shelters and a firing position.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
