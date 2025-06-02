Ukraine is capable of producing 10 million combat drones per year - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian defense industry has the capacity to produce up to 10 million drones annually.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Kozenko, Censor.NET reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

He noted that Ukrainian drones are significantly cheaper than foreign counterparts, and most importantly, they have already been tested in combat. "Ukraine has brought the drone industry to a new level and is developing innovative solutions in the air, on the ground and in the water. Now the Ukrainian defense industry has the capacity to produce 10 million different drones a year," Kozenko said.

According to him, drones cause 80% of all damage on the battlefield, and Ukrainian UAV operators gain invaluable experience every day, which forms the basis of new doctrinal approaches to their use.

Kozenko also invited international defense companies to cooperate with the Ukrainian defense industry, including financing production, establishing joint ventures, and sharing experience.

