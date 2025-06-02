Ukraine has received "memorandum" from Russia, team will study it for week - Umierov

Within a week, Ukraine will study the "peace memorandum" presented by the Russian delegation in Istanbul to resolve the war.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said this at a briefing on the results of talks with Russia in Istanbul, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian side received a "memorandum" from the Russian side and the team will have a week to study it. After that, the parties will coordinate the next steps," the minister said.

According to him, Russia also needs another week to respond to Ukraine's ceasefire memorandum.

"A couple of days ago, we shared our document with the Russian side, but there was no response from them until today. It was only during today's discussion that we got a response. They said they needed at least a week to review any response," the head of the Ukrainian delegation added.

According to Umerov, Ukraine put forward three points to Russia during the talks: