Russian drone strike hits medical vehicle in Kherson: driver killed, two medics wounded

On Monday, June 2, Russian invaders targeted a medical vehicle with a drone in downtown Kherson. As a result of the attack, the driver was killed and two medical workers were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

According to the official, the attack occurred at around 5:00 p.m.

The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire following the enemy strike.

"Unfortunately, the driver, born in 1957, sustained fatal injuries. Two clinic employees — a man and a woman born in 1972 and 1966 — were also wounded," the statement reads.

