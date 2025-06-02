6 107 18
Russian Ministry of Defence reported attack by Ukrainian drones on Russia
On the evening of 2 June, Russia was attacked Ukrainian drones, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting the downing of more than fifty UAVs.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Between 20.10 and 21.45 Moscow time, on-duty air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russians claim.
They say they shot down:
- 34 UAVs - over the territory of the Kursk region,
- 14 UAVs - over the territory of the Belgorod region,
- Four UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region,
- One UAV - over the territory of the Oryol region.
