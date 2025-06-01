Murmansk region of Russian Federation reports attack by Ukrainian drones

Ukrainian drones have raided the territory of the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation, and air defense is operating.

The head of the region, Andrey Chibis, said, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

No more information is known at this time. Earlier, telegram channels reported explosions at the Olenya airfield. In addition, the social network reported a massive takeoff of "TU". In particular, the enemy is withdrawing all strategic aviation from the Engels airfield, but there is no official confirmation of the information.

As noted, according to local authorities, drones attacked a military unit in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation.

It was also reported that the SSU was massively attacking Russian airfields. More than 40 planes, including strategic bombers, are known to have been hit.

