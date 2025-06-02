Support for Ukraine will be key priority of the upcoming NATO Summit in Hague, - Rutte

One of the key issues on the agenda of the NATO summit to be held in The Hague in three weeks will be the continuation of assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference following the V9 and Nordic summit in Vilnius, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today we also talked about Ukraine - a key priority of the summit in The Hague. Dear Volodymyr (Zelenskyy - ed.), we continue to support Ukraine and we know that a strong and sovereign Ukraine is vital for Euro-Atlantic security," Rutte said, addressing the Ukrainian president.

The NATO chief noted that the Alliance is currently facing the greatest threat and violence in decades.

Read more: Ukraine joins NATO’s aviation system: Ukrainian aircraft will be coordinated with allies

"Russia's aggressive war continues, and the terrorist threat persists. We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. So we must continue to strengthen deterrence and defense. This means moving towards full combat readiness. This means more troops, well-trained and equipped, with reliable logistics and ammunition. We continue to count on the V9 nations and our northern allies to play a key role in this important effort," he emphasized.

Rutte expressed confidence that during the summit in The Hague, the Allies will demonstrate a real commitment to collective defense efforts and decide to increase defense production and investment.

"This includes achieving the new capability development targets that Allies are expected to agree on later this week when defense ministers meet in Brussels. We have about 3 weeks left (before the summit - ed.), and I look forward to delivering for the sake of our 1 billion people," the Alliance Secretary General added.