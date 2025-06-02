Zelenskyy meets with Nauseda, discusses sanctions against Russia and talks in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's Telegram channel.

"I told about the second round of talks that took place today in Istanbul. As long as there are no meaningful signals from Russia to end the war, it is important to strengthen our defense, especially to invest in Ukrainian production. This is the basis of peace negotiations. Thank you, Mr. Gitanas and the Lithuanian people, for sharing this opinion," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors also discussed sanctions pressure, Ukraine's European integration, reconstruction, and coordinated diplomatic steps.

Read more: Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul: New exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared