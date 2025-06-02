Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre: they discussed defense assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia

On Monday, June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Vilnius. During the meeting, the parties discussed continued support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense and direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as the importance of increasing pressure on Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy told Støre about the talks in Istanbul and emphasized that their result should have a perspective. The President reaffirmed that he was ready for a meeting at the highest level to discuss the most important issues in person.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre also exchanged views on possible venues for the next meeting with the Russian side," the statement said.

The parties paid special attention to the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia. It is noted that Zelenskyy and Støre share the same vision that they will be most effective if they are coordinated between the United States, Europe and other countries.

Among other things, they discussed defense assistance to Ukraine. The Head of State informed about key needs, including the need to strengthen air defense.

Read more: Erdogan on Ukraine-Russia talks: I want to hold meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump should come too

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre discussed the possibility of purchasing an additional air defense system for Ukraine with the support of the Nordic countries," the presidential press service said.

In addition, the leaders paid special attention to direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, primarily in the production of drones. Stere noted that Norway is already a member of the Drone Coalition and is ready to do more.

The meeting also touched upon the purchase of gas for Ukraine. The parties discussed various opportunities.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine appreciates Norway's support, including security and defense cooperation and coordination of efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.