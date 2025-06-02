Erdogan on Ukraine-Russia talks: I want to hold meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump should come too

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants to organize a meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hurriyet.tr.

"Today, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul. It was a great meeting," Erdogan said.

He said that the parties agreed to conduct new prisoner exchanges. The Turkish president added that the Turkish Foreign Minister and the media would announce these figures to world public opinion.

"We are proud. My biggest wish for both sides is for Putin and Zelenskyy to meet in Istanbul or Ankara. Even Trump should come as well. Let's make Istanbul a center of peace," Erdogan emphasized.

As a reminder, on June 2, 2025, Ukraine and Russia held talks in Istanbul. They lasted more than an hour.

Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul Rustem Umerov said that during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Ukraine and Russia agreed to new prisoner exchanges in the "all for all" format by category: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people aged 18 to 25.