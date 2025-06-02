Umierov: All key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia in Turkey, said that all key issues can only be resolved at the level of leaders. According to him, US President Donald Trump may also join such a meeting.

Umerov said this during a briefing in Istanbul following the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We are convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders. This meeting may involve, for example, the President of the United States. We have offered the Russian side to hold a meeting by the end of this month - from June 20 to June 30. This is extremely important for progress in this negotiation process," the head of the Ukrainian delegation said.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Russia held talks in Istanbul on June 2, 2025. They lasted more than an hour.

Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul Rustem Umierov said that during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Ukraine and Russia agreed to new prisoner exchanges in the "all for all" format by category: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people aged 18 to 25.

