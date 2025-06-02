Zelenskyy on Russia’s "peace memorandum": Sounds like ultimatum-style demands

Russia has once again reiterated its ultimatum-style demands to Ukraine in its so-called "peace memorandum."

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that he has not personally seen the Russian "memorandum" yet.

"But I’ve received information from our partners and allied intelligence services about what it might contain. It sounds very much like Russia’s typical ultimatums," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he would openly share his opinion about the "memorandum" once he has reviewed it himself.

Read more: "They’re idiots" – Zelenskyy on Russia’s proposal for 2–3-day ceasefire

As a reminder, the Russian side earlier published a so-called "peace memorandum" that was handed to Ukraine during the June 2 negotiations in Istanbul. It includes, among other things, Ukrainian neutrality and international recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.