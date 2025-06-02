Ukraine hands Russia list of nearly 400 abducted children – Zelenskyy

During negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, the Ukrainian delegation handed the Russian side a list of nearly 400 abducted children.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

"As for the issue of children, we handed over a list of nearly 400. In response, they offered to work on returning up to 10 children. That’s their vision of humanitarian issues," the President said.

Zelenskyy also stated that Russia has effectively admitted to abducting Ukrainian children.

"We told them they had abducted 20,000. They replied: ‘We didn’t take 20,000 — maybe a hundred at most.’ Did our team take offense at that? Honestly, I didn’t. I believe it’s important not to focus on the number, but on the fact itself: they’ve admitted to taking Ukrainian children," the President noted.

As previously reported, head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky responded sharply to Ukraine’s proposal to return the abducted children.

Read more: Medinskiy reacts cynically to proposal to return abducted children to Ukraine - Economist