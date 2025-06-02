I support Erdogan’s proposal for four-way leaders’ meeting – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to organize a joint meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I had a conversation with President Erdogan of Turkey. He indeed raised the idea and asked how I would feel about a meeting of four leaders — himself, the American president, Putin, and me. I told him I support a meeting at the level of leaders, because I have the impression that a ceasefire will not happen without such a meeting," Zelenskyy said during a Zoom briefing with journalists on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to arrange a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, either in Istanbul or Ankara.

Read more: Erdogan on Ukraine-Russia talks: I want to hold meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump should come too