I support Erdogan’s proposal for four-way leaders’ meeting – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to organize a joint meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I had a conversation with President Erdogan of Turkey. He indeed raised the idea and asked how I would feel about a meeting of four leaders — himself, the American president, Putin, and me. I told him I support a meeting at the level of leaders, because I have the impression that a ceasefire will not happen without such a meeting," Zelenskyy said during a Zoom briefing with journalists on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to arrange a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, either in Istanbul or Ankara.

Zelenskyi (6671) Putin (3352) Erdogan (212)
