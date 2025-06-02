Ukrainian delegation in U.S. to discuss defense agreement on arms supply – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation plans to visit the United States to discuss two key issues: a bilateral defense agreement and a free trade deal.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing, as reported by Ukrinform and cited by Censor.NET.

"Our team is planning to visit the U.S., and these two issues — both very important for us — will be on the agenda: a free trade agreement and, and also (as I previously discussed with President Trump), I would very much like us to conclude a strong defense agreement concerning the supply of relevant weapons to Ukraine. We want to purchase them — this would be a formal agreement, not handouts. These are important matters, and relevant meetings will take place in the United States," Zelenskyy said.

As previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States in a letter to his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

