Russia struck Sumy. Three dead, 16 injured, including 4 children. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked cars in the centre of Sumy.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Preliminary, there are victims. Two cars were burnt to ashes at the site of the hit. The type of weapon is being established," the statement said.

The consequences of the attack are currently being investigated and rescuers are working.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar released photos of the aftermath.

"Today there was an explosion in the central part of the city. Unfortunately, one person was killed and there are injured.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene. Information on the extent of the damage and the number of victims is being clarified," he said.

The prosecutor's office reported that as a result of the hostile shelling, 2 civilians were killed and 7 people were wounded, including 4 children.

The attack took place at 9:18 am. One of the munitions hit vehicles moving along the roadway in the centre of the regional centre. Several more hit on the outskirts of the city.

According to the RMA, there were five hits from long-range MLRS in the city.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of casualties increased to 3. 16 people were injured.

"A shell hit the road surface in one of the city's districts. As a result of the explosion, a car caught fire, the fire was quickly extinguished.

An apartment building in another neighborhood was damaged, but without large-scale destruction or fire. As well as 3 private houses, a warehouse building, a garage, 4 cars and one of the hospital buildings. The areas are being inspected," they said.

Read more: Ruscists struck Sumy. Two women wounded. PHOTO















