Day in Donetsk region: 15 settlements came under enemy fire, three people killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy attacked the cities of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Sloviansk, the villages of Dmytrivka, Dorozhne, Kamianka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Semenivka, Staroraiske and Yablunivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

Pokrovskyi district

The enemy attacked the area with FPV drones. One private house was damaged in Myrnohrad and Dorozhne, and an administrative building and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged in Bilytske.

Kramatorsk district

Kramatorsk survived 10 shelling incidents - one civilian was killed and one was injured, and an administrative building was damaged.

The Russians attacked Yablunivka in the Illinivska community with a "KAB-250" bomb and artillery, killing two civilians and damaging 6 private houses.

In Dmytrivka, Kramatorsk community, an enemy UAV hit a trade pavilion, wounding one person.

The occupiers dropped a "KAB-250" bomb on Kostiantynivka and sent a drone, damaging 6 private houses. The enemy shelled Oleksandro-Kalynove of Illinivska TG with artillery, damaging 4 households.

In Sloviansk, Russian drones damaged two apartment buildings, three dormitories, and a cafe; in Semenivka, Kramatorsk TG - six private houses; and in Staroraiske, Druzhkivka TG - an administrative building and a garage. In Lyman, three private houses and three civilian cars were damaged by drone attacks.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

